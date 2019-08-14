Gray’s homer leads Montgomery to 5-4 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Tristan Gray hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 5-4 win over the Jackson Generals on Wednesday.

The home run by Gray scored Vidal Brujan to tie the game 4-4.

The Biscuits took the lead for good in the ninth when Carl Chester hit a solo home run.

Jhonleider Salinas (3-1) got the win in relief while West Tunnell (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Generals, Daulton Varsho homered and doubled twice, driving in three runs.