Heyer’s double leads Great Lakes over West Michigan in 11 innings

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Luke Heyer hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Great Lakes Loons to a 4-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday.

Kody Hoese scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Heyer.

The Loons scored one run in the 10th before West Michigan answered in the bottom of the inning when Cooper Johnson scored on a forceout to tie the game 3-3.

Reliever Justin Bruihl (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out one over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Angel Reyes (0-3) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Great Lakes improved to 10-4 against West Michigan this season.