Coca hits walk-off single, Wisconsin beats Cedar Rapids 3-2
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Yeison Coca hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 3-2 on Wednesday.
Leugim Castillo scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a ground out by Je'Von Ward.
The Kernels tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Trevor Casanova hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Spencer Steer.
Reliever Max Lazar (6-2) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and three hits over four innings. He also struck out seven and walked one. Nate Hadley (1-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Midwest League game.
Castillo singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.
Daniel Ozoria singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Kernels.
