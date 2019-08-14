Scioneaux helps to shut out Portland, Hartford wins 2-0

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Tate Scioneaux and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Scioneaux (3-2) went three scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one to get the win. Kutter Crawford (1-3) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Hartford scored its runs when Manuel Melendez scored on an error in the first inning and Vance Vizcaino stole home in the sixth.

The Sea Dogs were held off the scoreboard for the 14th time this season, while the Yard Goats' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teams split the doubleheader after Portland won the first game 2-1.