Amador’s single leads Monclova to 6-4 win over Durango

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Rodolfo Amador hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 6-4 win over the Generales de Durango on Wednesday.

The single by Amador scored Chris Carter and was the game's last scoring play.

Eric Young Jr. scored on a double play in the first inning to give the Acereros a 1-0 lead. The Generales came back to take the lead in the second inning when Niko Vasquez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Jesus Loya.

Monclova tied the game 4-4 in the fifth when Carter hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Young Jr..

Devin Raftery (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Julian Arballo (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Monclova improved to 8-3 against Durango this season.