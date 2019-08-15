Mears, Suarez lead the way for AZL Padres 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Joshua Mears homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL D-backs 9-6 on Thursday.

Michael Suarez tripled and doubled with two RBIs for AZL Padres 1.

AZL Padres 1 batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run triple by Suarez.

After AZL Padres 1 added two runs, the AZL D-backs cut into the deficit with five runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run double by Jeferson Espinal.

The AZL Padres 1 tacked on another run in the eighth when Mears hit a solo home run.

Luarbert Arias (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL D-backs starter Francis Beriguete (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.