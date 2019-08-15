Murillo’s single leads Monterrey to 18-7 win over Dos Laredos

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Agustin Murillo hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 18-7 win over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Wednesday.

The single by Murillo started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 7-5 lead. Later in the inning, Chris Roberson scored on an error, Felix Perez scored on an error and Murillo scored on an error and Amadeo Zazueta hit an RBI single.

The Sultanes later added two runs in the seventh and five in the eighth to put the game away.

Nick Struck (6-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jose Meraz (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Domonic Brown homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs for the Tecolotes. Rudy Flores tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.