Jones’ run leads AZL Padres 2 to 3-2 win over AZL Giants Black

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Pierce Jones scored on a forceout in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 3-2 win over the AZL Giants Black on Thursday.

Jones scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Taylor Lomack scored on a groundout in the third inning to give the AZL Padres 2 a 1-0 lead. The AZL Giants Black came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Garrett Frechette scored on a fielder's choice.

AZL Padres 2 tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Jared Alvarez-Lopez scored when a runner was thrown out.

Sam Williams (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Randy Rodriguez (2-5) took the loss in the Arizona League game.