Valdez’s double leads Tijuana to 11-8 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Valdez hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to an 11-8 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Wednesday. The Diablos Rojos saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The double by Valdez, part of a four-run inning, gave the Toros a 7-5 lead before Xorge Carrillo hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Carlos Figueroa hit a two-run single.

The Toros later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including RBI singles by Ricky Alvarez and Leandro Castro.

Horacio Ramirez (3-0) got the win in relief while Mexico starter Arturo Lopez (6-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Diablos Rojos, Kevin Medrano was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs. Japhet Amador homered and singled twice.