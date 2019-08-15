Trejo leads AZL Mariners to 7-6 win over AZL Royals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Cesar Trejo hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the AZL Mariners to a 7-6 win over the AZL Royals on Thursday.

The home run by Trejo scored Juan Querecuto to give the AZL Mariners a 3-2 lead.

Trailing 5-4, the AZL Royals took the lead in the fifth inning when Jimmy Govern scored on a wild pitch and Herard Gonzalez scored on a sacrifice fly.

The AZL Mariners later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Trejo hit an RBI triple and then scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Jarod Bayless (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Woo-Young Jin (5-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Royals, Govern doubled and singled twice.