Dodgers face Miami, aim to build on Kershaw’s solid performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (81-41, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (44-75, fifth in the NL East)

3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (10-2, 3.08 ERA) Marlins: Caleb Smith (7-6, 3.71 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 24-39 on their home turf. Miami has hit 100 home runs this season, last in the majors. Brian Anderson leads them with 20, averaging one every 21.5 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 33-25 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .316. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-1. Clayton Kershaw earned his 12th victory and Edwin Rios went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Elieser Hernandez took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 50 extra base hits and is batting .251. Starlin Castro has 15 hits and is batting .385 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 90 RBIs and is batting .316. Justin Turner is 13-for-34 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .261 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .271 batting average, 1.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), JT Riddle: 10-day IL (forearm), Cesar Puello: 10-day IL (hip), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (finger), Miguel Rojas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Scott Alexander: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Verdugo: 10-day IL (back), Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL (hand), Tyler White: 10-day IL (upper back), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 60-day IL (back), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).