Wilson hits walk-off single, Biloxi beats Mobile 3-2

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Weston Wilson hit a walk-off single, as the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Mobile BayBears 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Luis Aviles Jr. scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Cooper Hummel and then went to third on a single by Wilson.

Jake Gatewood hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. The BayBears came back to take the lead in the third inning when Roberto Baldoquin hit an RBI single and Jordan Zimmerman scored when a runner was thrown out.

Biloxi tied the game 2-2 in the third when Hummel scored on a forceout.

Reliever Rodrigo Benoit (1-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out one and walking one to get the win. Brett Hanewich (0-5) retired one batter by strikeout in the Southern League game.

Gatewood homered and doubled in the win.

For the BayBears, Bo Way singled twice, also stealing a base.

Biloxi improved to 12-3 against Mobile this season.