Wynne, Johnson lift Greeneville over Bluefield 9-2

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Ivan Johnson had three hits and three RBI, and Randy Wynne tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings as the Greeneville Reds topped the Bluefield Blue Jays 9-2 on Thursday.

Wynne (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing seven hits.

Trailing 2-1, the Reds took the lead for good with five runs in the fifth inning. Mike Spooner and Johnson hit RBI singles en route to the four-run lead.

The Reds later added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Johnson hit an RBI single, while Justin Gomez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Danielito Remy in the seventh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sam Ryan (0-3) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out four in the Appalachian League game.

Andres Guerra singled four times for the Blue Jays.