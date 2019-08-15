Cumberland’s single leads Bowie to 4-3 win over Richmond

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Brett Cumberland hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Bowie Baysox to a 4-3 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday.

The single by Cumberland capped a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3 after Jesmuel Valentin hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Baysox took the lead for good in the fifth when Carlos Perez hit an RBI single, scoring Mason McCoy.

Bowie starter Tyler Herb (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sean Hjelle (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.