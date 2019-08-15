Parker hits walk-off single, Danville beats Elizabethton 4-3

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Brandon Parker hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Danville Braves beat the Elizabethton Twins 4-3 on Thursday.

Charles Reyes scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The Twins tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Anthony Prato hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Kidany Salva as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Justin Yeager (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked two over 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Osiris German (3-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Appalachian League game.

The Twins squandered some scoring chances, leaving 16 runners on base in the loss. Max Smith singled three times, also stealing a base for the Twins. Ruben Santana singled four times, also stealing a base.