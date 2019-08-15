Robert leads Charlotte over Scranton/WB 7-5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Luis Robert homered and had two hits, driving in three as the Charlotte Knights topped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 7-5 on Thursday. The Knights swept the three-game series with the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the Knights took the lead for good in the second inning when Seby Zavala hit a solo home run.

The RailRiders saw their comeback attempt come up short after Mandy Alvarez and Zack Zehner hit solo home runs to help cut the Charlotte lead to 7-5.

Charlotte starter Justin Nicolino (7-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Nick Nelson (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.

Charlotte remains undefeated against Scranton/WB this season at 6-0.