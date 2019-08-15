Jones’ homer leads Hartford to 5-3 win over Portland

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Mylz Jones hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 5-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday.

The home run by Jones, part of a three-run inning, gave the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead before Manuel Melendez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Charlie Madden hit a sacrifice fly and Joey Curletta scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the seventh when Vance Vizcaino scored on a fielder's choice.

Mitch Horacek (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Portland starter Denyi Reyes (7-10) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Hartford improved to 12-6 against Portland this season.