Crawford’s homer leads Trenton to 6-5 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Rashad Crawford hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 6-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday.

The home run by Crawford capped a three-run inning and gave the Thunder a 6-5 lead after Kyle Holder scored on a groundout earlier in the inning.

Akron went up 5-0 early behind two-run home runs by Trenton Brooks and Alex Call. Trenton answered in the next half-inning when it scored three runs, including a solo home run by Brandon Wagner.

James Reeves (7-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Akron starter Tanner Tully (7-10) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Connor Marabell singled three times for the RubberDucks.

With the win, Trenton improved to 8-4 against Akron this season.