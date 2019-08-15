Brujan’s double leads Montgomery to 10-9 win over Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Vidal Brujan hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 10-9 win over the Jackson Generals on Thursday.

The double by Brujan came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 8-8. Later in the inning, Montgomery took the lead when Tristan Gray hit an RBI double.

The Biscuits tacked on another run in the eighth when Taylor Walls scored on a groundout.

Jackson saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jeffrey Baez hit an RBI single, driving in L.T. Tolbert in the eighth inning to cut the Montgomery lead to 10-9.

Matt Krook (2-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Justin Donatella (5-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Several Generals chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Drew Ellis homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.