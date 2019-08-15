Perez hits grand slam, leads Down East over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Yanio Perez hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to an 11-1 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday. With the loss, the Woodpeckers snapped a five-game winning streak.

The grand slam by Perez scored Curtis Terry, Yohel Pozo, and Sherten Apostel to give the Wood Ducks a 6-0 lead.

Cole Uvila (5-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fayetteville starter Shawn Dubin (3-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Down East improved to 7-2 against Fayetteville this season.