Lara helps to shut out Mexico, Tijuana wins 3-0

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Orlando Lara and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 3-0 on Thursday.

Lara (7-5) went six scoreless innings, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking three to get the win. Patrick Johnson (9-5) went six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.

In the top of the second, Tijuana grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Ricky Alvarez. The Toros then added single runs in the third and seventh innings. In the third, Javier Salazar hit an RBI single, while Isaac Rodriguez Salazar hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Alvarez homered and singled twice in the win.

Jorge Cantu singled three times for the Diablos Rojos. Mexico was held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Tijuana staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.