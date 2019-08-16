Longoria, Rodriguez lead Giants in 7-0 victory over Arizona

San Francisco Giants' Dereck Rodriquez delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Phoenix. AP Photo

Evan Longoria had a 412-foot homer among his three hits and four RBIs, Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven strong innings in his first day back in the majors and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Thursday night.

Longoria had a two-run single off Alex Young (4-3) in the first inning and hit a two-run homer off Young to cap a three-run fifth as the Giants pulled even with Arizona as both teams chase an NL wild-card spot.

Rodriguez (5-6) mixed three pitches and was in complete control, retiring the first 11 batters he faced before Eduardo Escobar lined a single to right field with two outs in the fourth inning.

Rodriguez gave up three hits, all singles, struck out four and walked one while matching his longest start of the season. He was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day for his second start since June 30.

Longoria is hitting .350 in 10 games after missing the previous 19 with plantar fasciitis. He has five homers and 15 RBIs in 15 career games at Chase Field.

Austin Slater had three hits, scored twice, drove in a run and reached base all five times for the Giants (61-61), who have won four of five. He also made two stellar catches in the first inning.

Buster Posey had two hits and an RBI.

The Diamondbacks did not get a runner as far as second base and have lost two in a row after winning seven of 10.

Rookie left-hander Young gave up eight hits and five runs in five innings while losing his third straight. He beat the Giants 5-1 in his first career appearance June 27.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (Tommy John surgery) threw 49 pitches in 2 2/3 innings in his third rehab start at Class A San Jose on Thursday and is scheduled to throw 55-60 pitches in his next outing. "The way he is throwing, he will be pitching for us in September," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. . RHP Shaun Anderson (middle finger blister) threw a 35-pitch bullpen Thursday and is scheduled for another Saturday. He is eligible to return Monday. . OF Steven Duggar (left shoulder sprain) is to see Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday to determine a course of treatment.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (right lower back spasm) was placed on the injured list Thursday after being forced out of his Wednesday start in Denver while warming up before the third inning. . RHP Stefan Crichton and RHP Jon Duplantier were recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday. OF Tim Locastro was optioned to Reno.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (9-9, 3.55) has given up three runs in 24 innings in his last four starts. He has lost two of three starts against the Diamondbacks this season.

Diamondbacks: RHP Mike Leake (9-9) has given up 10 runs and 21 hits in 10 1/3 innings in his two starts since joining Arizona at the trade deadline. He has given up a major league-high 31 homers.