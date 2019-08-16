Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against New York

Cleveland Indians (73-49, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (81-42, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (1-1, 1.00 ERA) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (8-6, 4.64 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cleveland will face off on Friday.

The Yankees are 47-19 on their home turf. New York's team on-base percentage of .343 is second in the league. Luke Voit leads the team with an OBP of .389.

The Indians are 34-23 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.74, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.27. The Indians won the last meeting 19-5. Adam Plutko notched his fifth victory and Jose Ramirez went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs for Cleveland. Chad Green took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 150 hits and is batting .339. Gio Urshela is 21-for-42 with four doubles, six home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 75 RBIs and is batting .290. Ramirez is 12-for-37 with four doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .282 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Indians: 7-3, .281 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Indians Injuries: Hunter Wood: (calf), Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).