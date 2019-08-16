Carter leads Danville over Elizabethton 2-1

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Willie Carter had two hits and two RBI as the Danville Braves topped the Elizabethton Twins 2-1 on Friday.

Danville started the scoring in the first inning when Carter hit a two-run double.

The Twins cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Parker Phillips hit an RBI double, driving in Matt Wallner.

Greg Leban (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Elizabethton starter Ryley Widell (1-6) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.