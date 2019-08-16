Sharp’s double leads Columbia to 6-2 win over Rome

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Brian Sharp hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 6-2 win over the Rome Braves on Friday.

The double by Sharp started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Fireflies a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Ronny Mauricio scored on a groundout and Chase Chambers hit a two-run home run.

Following the big inning, the Braves cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Justin Dean hit an RBI double and Brendan Venter scored on a groundout.

The Fireflies tacked on another run in the eighth when Jose Miguel Medina scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chambers homered and singled, driving in two runs for Columbia.

Alec Kisena (4-2) got the win in relief while Rome starter Dilmer Mejia (7-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Columbia improved to 13-4 against Rome this season.