Wilkie, Villegas lead the way for West Virginia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Kyle Wilkie singled four times, scoring two runs as the West Virginia Black Bears topped the Batavia Muckdogs 9-3 on Friday.

Fernando Villegas doubled twice with five RBIs for West Virginia.

West Virginia went up 5-0 in the fourth after Villegas hit an RBI double, scoring Brendt Citta as part of a four-run inning.

The Black Bears later added a run in the sixth and three in the eighth. In the sixth, Ethan Paul scored on a forceout, while Villegas hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth.

West Virginia right-hander Austin Roberts (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Julio Frias (4-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and eight hits over four innings.

J.D. Orr reached base three times for the Muckdogs.