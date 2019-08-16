Manning, Jones lead Giants over Bears 32-13

CORRECTS TO GIANTS' TJ JONES NOT ALDRICK ROSAS - New York Giants' TJ Jones, right, catches a pass for a touchdown against Chicago Bears defensive back John Franklin (37) during the second quarter of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. AP Photo

Eli Manning and heir apparent Daniel Jones threw first-half touchdown passes against Chicago backups and the New York Giants had an easy Friday night in posting a 32-13 preseason victory over the Bears.

Free agent rookie Jon Hilliman scored on a 10-yard run, Kyle Lauletta threw a 10-yard TD to Garrett Dickerson, Aldrick Rosas kicked a 47-yard field goal and New York (2-0) got a safety on a botched shotgun snap.

Chicago coach Matt Nagy rested many key starters in falling to 0-2.

Rookie Kerrith Whyte Jr., who had a 103-yard kickoff return in the second quarter nullified by a late holding penalty, scored on a 1-yard run. Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 41 and 27 yards for the undermanned Bears.

Much like the preseason opener against the Jets, the focus for Giants fans was on Jones, the sixth pick overall in the draft and a young man many think will lead the team back to respectability.

Jones looked good throwing the ball, hitting 11 of 14 for 161 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to TJ Jones. The kid from Duke also showed some flaws, turning over the ball twice on fumbles. He failed to handle a snap at the Bears 19 and coughed up the ball when sacked by James Vaughters.

Manning was very solid, leading the Giants on a 10-play, 79-yard drive that was capped with an 8-yard toss to Bennie Fowler III. He was 4 of 4 for 42 yards.

BILLS 27, PANTHERS 14

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Allen completed 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards and led two scoring drives, while Kevin Johnson returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown.

Allen, 5-6 as a rookie starter last season, led a 13-play, 63-yard drive that culminated in a field goal, and a touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard run by LeSean McCoy to put Buffalo (2-0) up 10-0 early before exiting the game.

Five of Allen's completions went to Cole Beasley for 54 yards.

Matt Barkley also looked solid, completing 8 of 10 passes for 110 yards, including a 9-yard TD pass to Duke Williams.

The Panthers (1-1) struggled mightily on offense without Cam Newton, who didn't play for the second straight week. Buffalo's defense held Carolina to 132 yards in the first half after spending two days facing the Panthers in joint practices earlier this week. The Panthers didn't help themselves with five holding penalties before halftime.

BUCCANEERS 16, DOLPHINS 14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Second-year quarterback Josh Rosen was a surprise starter and went 10 for 18 for 102 yards during the first half for Miami. Rosen, battling with 15-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins' starting job, helped Miami to a pair of field goals and a 6-3 halftime lead. Rosen was 13 for 20 with one interception in last week's 34-27 victory over Atlanta.

Fitzpatrick, who spent the previous two seasons with Tampa Bay, entered to start the second half and completed 3 of 9 passes for 20 yards before being replaced by Jake Rudock five minutes into the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay rookie Matt Gay had two field goals, including a go-ahead 48-yarder with 6 seconds to play.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston played one series for the second consecutive week, completing 2 of 4 passes for 24 yards. He is in the final year of his rookie contract at a salary of nearly $21 million.

The Dolphins got within 13-12 on an 8-yard strike from Rudock to Patrick Laird with 34 seconds remaining in the fourth period. Rudock then put the Dolphins up 14-13 by hitting Trenton Irwin for the 2-point conversion.