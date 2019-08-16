Nashville beats Omaha 5-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Christian Lopes scored on an error in the seventh inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 5-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Nashville took the lead when Andy Ibanez drew a bases-loaded walk and then added to it when Scott Heineman hit an RBI single.

Ibanez doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for Nashville.

Kyle Bird (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ofreidy Gomez (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Despite the loss, Omaha is 7-3 against Nashville this season.