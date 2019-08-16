Leblanc’s double leads Frisco to 11-4 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Charles Leblanc hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to an 11-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday.

The double by Leblanc, part of a three-run inning, gave the RoughRiders a 5-4 lead before Tony Sanchez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The RoughRiders later scored five runs in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Starter Edgar Arredondo (7-3) got the win while Blake Rogers (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.