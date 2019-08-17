Sports
Americaan, Knight and Huma lead Eugene in win
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Edmond Americaan, Caleb Knight and Josue Huma each had three hits, as the Eugene Emeralds beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 9-2 on Friday. With the victory, the Emeralds swept the three-game series.
Americaan tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Knight singled three times, driving home two runs.
Eugene started the scoring in the first inning when Knight hit a two-run single.
The Emeralds later scored in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the second.
Blake Whitney (4-0) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Kervin Castro (4-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.
Carter Aldrete reached base three times for the Volcanoes.
