Pacheco’s homer leads Tacoma to 8-1 win over Fresno

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Jordan Pacheco hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday.

The home run by Pacheco gave the Rainiers a 1-0 lead.

The Rainiers later added a run in the third and six in the seventh to punctuate the blowout.

Tacoma southpaw Anthony Misiewicz (7-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ben Braymer (0-6) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up two runs and two hits over six innings.

For the Grizzlies, Yadiel Hernandez homered and singled.