Morfa’s homer leads AZL Cubs 2 to 8-5 win over AZL Giants Orange

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Carlos Morfa hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to an 8-5 win over the AZL Giants Orange on Saturday. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the AZL Giants Orange.

The home run by Morfa scored Luis Verdugo and Abraham Rodriguez to give the AZL Cubs 2 a 4-3 lead.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the AZL Giants Orange tied the game in the seventh inning when Luis Toribio hit an RBI double, scoring Javeyan Williams.

The AZL Cubs 2 took the lead for good in the eighth when Bryce Windham hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ricardo Verenzuela.

Manuel Heredia (2-3) got the win in relief while Kanoa Pagan (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.