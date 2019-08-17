Portland faces Atlanta United FC following Fernandez’s 2-goal game

Atlanta United FC (13-9-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (11-9-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Atlanta United FC after Brian Fernandez totaled two goals against Chicago.

The Timbers are 5-1-2 at home. Portland is 6-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Atlanta United FC is 3-8-0 in road games. Josef Martinez ranks second in MLS action with 20 goals. Atlanta United FC has 43 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Valeri has six goals and seven assists for Portland. Fernandez has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

Julian Gressel leads Atlanta United FC with seven assists. Martinez has 10 goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Atlanta United FC: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Marco Farfan (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Brandon Vazquez (injured), Brek Shea (injured), Kevin Kratz (injured).