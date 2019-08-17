Cabrera, Guzman lift DSL Reds over DSL D-backs1 10-1

, (AP) -- Luis Cabrera tripled and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the DSL Reds topped the DSL D-backs1 10-1 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Reds swept the short two-game series.

Darlin Guzman doubled and singled with two runs for DSL Reds.

DSL Reds got on the board first in the third inning when Cabrera scored on a wild pitch and Daniel Vellojin hit a two-run single.

DSL Reds later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run eighth, when Cabrera drove in three runs and Junior Melo drove in one to help put the game out of reach.

DSL Reds starter Martin Salazar (5-0) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Victor Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and five hits over three innings.

With the win, DSL Reds improved to 10-4 against DSL D-backs1 this season.