Owings’ homer leads GCL Marlins to 4-2 win over GCL Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Zachary Owings hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the GCL Marlins to a 4-2 win over the GCL Cardinals on Saturday.

The home run by Owings scored Lorenzo Hampton to give the GCL Marlins a 2-0 lead.

GCL Cardinals answered in the bottom of the inning when Zade Richardson hit an RBI double, scoring Diowill Burgos to get within one.

The GCL Marlins later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Victor Mesa hit a solo home run and Hampton scored on a forceout to secure the victory.

GCL Cardinals saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tyler Reichenborn scored on a groundout in the eighth inning to cut the GCL Marlins lead to 4-2.

Zach King (2-0) got the win in relief while GCL Cardinals starter Nathanael Heredia (5-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.