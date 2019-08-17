MacIver hits walk-off homer, Asheville beats Charleston 6-5

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Willie MacIver hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Asheville Tourists defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 6-5 on Saturday.

The Tourists cut the deficit to 5-4 when Daniel Montano hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

MacIver homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.

Reagan Todd (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Dalton Lehnen (4-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Oswald Peraza homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the RiverDogs. Frederick Cuevas doubled and singled twice.

Asheville improved to 12-6 against Charleston this season.