Serven’s single leads Hartford to 2-1 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Brian Serven hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 2-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday.

Colton Welker scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third following singles by Bret Boswell and Serven.

After Hartford added a run in the ninth on a single by Boswell, the Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Michael Paez hit an RBI single, scoring Gavin Cecchini.

Heath Holder (8-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Binghamton starter Mickey Jannis (5-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Hartford improved to 6-2 against Binghamton this season.