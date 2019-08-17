Remy leads South Bend to 4-3 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Peyton Remy hurled 5 1/3 scoreless innings, leading the South Bend Cubs over the Great Lakes Loons in a 4-3 win on Saturday.

Remy (4-4) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking two to get the win.

South Bend started the scoring in the second when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Gustavo Polanco that scored Cole Roederer.

After South Bend added a run in the seventh on a single by Darius Hill, the Loons cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Jair Camargo hit an RBI double and Leonel Valera scored on a passed ball and Camargo scored on a groundout.

Kevin Malisheski (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.