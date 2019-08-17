Hunter’s single leads Inland Empire to 7-3 win over San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Torii Hunter hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 7-3 win over the San Jose Giants on Saturday.

The single by Hunter came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the 66ers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Gleyvin Pineda hit an RBI single, scoring Spencer Griffin.

The 66ers later added a run in the seventh and three in the ninth. In the seventh, Alexis Olmeda hit a solo home run, while Zane Gurwitz drove in two runs and Michael Stefanic drove in one in the ninth.

Kyle Tyler (1-0) got the win in relief while San Jose starter Tristan Beck (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.