Gray hits walk-off homer, Rocky Mountain beats Ogden 7-6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Joe Gray hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Rocky Mountain Vibes beat the Ogden Raptors 7-6 on Saturday.

The Vibes scored one run in the eighth before Ogden answered with two in the next half-inning to tie the game 6-6.

Gray homered and singled in the win.

Dylan Prohoroff (1-1) got the win in relief while Corey Merrill (3-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Raptors, Cesar Mendoza singled three times, scoring two runs. Jorbit Vivas homered and singled, driving home three runs.