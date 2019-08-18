Choice leads Laguna over Aguascalientes 8-5

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Choice had four hits and scored three runs as the Algodoneros Union Laguna topped the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 8-5 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Laguna took the lead in the first when it exploded for five runs, including a two-run home run by Adrian Gutierrez.

Trailing 7-3, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Danry Vasquez hit a two-run double.

The Algodoneros tacked on another run in the seventh when Choice scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Roman Pena (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Aguascalientes starter Francisco Moreno (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Aguascalientes won the first game 5-4.