Thwaits, Stronach spur Tri-City to 2-0 win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Jack Stronach homered and had three hits, and Nick Thwaits allowed just three hits over six innings as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Hillsboro Hops 2-0 on Saturday.

Thwaits (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

Tri-City scored its runs when Stronach and Matthew Acosta hit solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Deyni Olivero (7-2) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Hops were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Dust Devils' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.