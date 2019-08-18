Neuse leads Las Vegas to 6-5 win over Albuquerque

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Sheldon Neuse hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 6-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday.

Seth Brown hit a bases-clearing double in the second inning to help give the Aviators a 5-0 lead. The Isotopes tied the game with four runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, Sam Hilliard hit a two-run home run, while Brian Mundell scored on a groundout in the seventh.

Kyle Lobstein (5-2) got the win in relief while Joe Harvey (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.