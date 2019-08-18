Robaina, Barber lift GCL Astros over GCL Marlins 5-2

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Colin Barber tripled and singled, and Julio Robaina threw five scoreless innings as the GCL Astros topped the GCL Marlins 5-2 on Sunday.

Robaina (2-1) allowed one hit while striking out six to get the win.

GCL Marlins cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second after Keegan Fish hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Daniel Paulino.

The GCL Astros extended their lead in the sixth inning when Sean Mendoza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nerio Rodriguez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The GCL Astros tacked on another run in the seventh when Rodriguez hit an RBI single, scoring Gerry Castillo.

Chris Mokma (0-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits while striking out three in the Gulf Coast League game.