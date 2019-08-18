Florial’s single leads Tampa over Dunedin in 8 innings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Estevan Florial hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Tampa Tarpons to a 5-4 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Pablo Olivares scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The Tarpons scored three runs in the seventh before Dunedin answered in the bottom of the inning when Kevin Vicuna hit an RBI single, bringing home Demi Orimoloye to tie the game 4-4.

Reliever Kyle Zurak (5-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits to pick up the win. He also struck out one and walked two. Kyle Johnston (1-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Vicuna tripled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk homered and singled, scoring two runs.