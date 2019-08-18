Morris hits walk-off single, Bluefield beats Bristol 4-3

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- PK Morris hit a walk-off single, as the Bluefield Blue Jays topped the Bristol Pirates 4-3 on Sunday.

Spencer Horwitz scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on an error.

The Pirates tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Matt Morrow hit an RBI single, bringing home Jesus Valdez.

Bluefield starter Lazaro Estrada went six innings, allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out seven. Austin Havekost (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Alex Roth (1-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Horwitz singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.