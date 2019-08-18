Knight’s single leads State College to 3-1 win over Auburn

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Cameron Knight hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 3-1 win over the Auburn Doubledays in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The single by Knight, part of a two-run inning, gave the Spikes a 1-0 lead before Luis Flores hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After State College added a run in the fifth when Brylie Ware hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Martin Figueroa, the Doubledays cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when J.T. Arruda hit an RBI single, scoring Ricardo Mendez.

Hector Villalobos (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Auburn starter Amos Willingham (1-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The Spikes swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-3.