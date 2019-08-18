Tellez’s double leads Tabasco to 8-4 win over Puebla

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Hector Tellez hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to an 8-4 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Sunday.

The double by Tellez, part of a four-run inning, tied the game 4-4 before Ronnier Mustelier hit a two-run single later in the inning.

The Olmecas added to their lead in the seventh when Humberto Castro hit a two-run single.

Rafael Cordova (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Braulio Torres-Perez (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Danny Ortiz homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Pericos.