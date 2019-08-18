Vazquez’s single leads Eugene to 2-1 win over Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Vazquez hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 2-1 win over the Spokane Indians on Sunday.

Ryan Reynolds scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

In the top of the seventh, Eugene broke a scoreless tie on a double by Jake Washer that scored Vazquez. Spokane answered in the eighth inning when Derwin Barreto hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jake Hoover.

Matteo Bocchi (1-0) got the win in relief while Nick Starr (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.