Angels take on the Rangers following Canning’s strong showing

Los Angeles Angels (62-64, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (60-64, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dillon Peters (3-1, 3.38 ERA) Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-0, 4.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Griffin Canning. Canning threw seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with eight strikeouts against Chicago.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rangers are 26-32 against teams from the AL West. The Texas offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, Danny Santana leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Angels are 25-30 in division matchups. Los Angeles's lineup has 181 home runs this season, Mike Trout leads the club with 41 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 49 extra base hits and is batting .272. Santana is 10-for-44 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 41 home runs home runs and is slugging .668. Justin Upton is 7-for-29 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .229 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Angels: 6-4, .263 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).